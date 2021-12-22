“This rivalry never gets old. Two neighboring counties, two county seats 10 miles apart, and many memories of great games throughout the years.
A good crowd was at the games tonight in Beattyville, but times have changed through the years. In yesteryear there wasn’t a zillion channels on TV and most high school game nights would see packed gyms. I can remember this gym being packed to the rafters and all around the end zone sections back in the 1980s and also into the 1990s. In those days smoking was still permitted in the lobby and by the second half of the game the top section of the gym looked like a gray cloud, lol. Packed bleachers, a smoky gym, and cheering fans were the standard in those days.
Although tonight’s crowd was not as large as those were, it was still exciting to see both sides of the bleachers cheering for their teams and having a good time.”
- Deron Mays Booneville Sentinel Sports Writer
