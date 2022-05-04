Body Identified as Local Lee County Man Missing Since 2020

After months of speculation, Shawn Little's family have confirmation that the body found at Lock 13 of the Kentucky River shortly after the March 2021 flood has been identified through a DNA test. DNA test results show that it is indeed the remains of Shawn Little of Lee County.
Little had been missing since December of 2020 from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road in Lee County.
At the time of Little's disappearance, Lee County Sheriff's Dept, Lee County Emergency Management, and Lee County Search & Rescue had looked for him on and off for months with no results. They finally caught a lead after the body was found at Lock 13.
Now, the Little family can have much deserved closure, and can finally lay their loved one to rest.
