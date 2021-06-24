Boil Water Advisory LIFTED for Beattyville

The Boil Water Advisory has been LIFTED as of 11:12 am Thursday, June 24, 2021. This includes the areas of Beattyville City Limits, Lee Avenue, Lexington Avenue, and Pryse Blvd.
