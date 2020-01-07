The restaurant, which will be called Triple B Bar and Grill, will be located by the river where Brandenburg Furniture was located. The 3 B’s in the name stand for Beattyville, Bretagne and Boneyard. Virginia Lazenby, owner of Bretagne is the financial investor of this expansion and is excited to create more employment opportunities. Bretagne is the largest property taxpayer in Lee County and has been giving back to the community for well over 40 years. In the last 5 years, they have given more than $28,000 cash back to the surrounding counties and major charitable operations near the Boneyard. The Boneyard employees also volunteer their time at the town’s main events and at schools to help raise money for these 4 counties: Estill, Lee, Powell and Wolfe.
Nina recently met with the state representative, the mayor and the local judges to discuss the expansion plans of the Boneyard and has a strong desire to help bring the right type of growth to the town. Nina Rose and Virginia Lazenby’s plans include being a part of the growth in the town and at the same time, honor the rich historical tradition of the town. Nina has said she doesn’t want the town to be a Gatlinburg but feels that it is one of the countries best kept secret that offers beauty and friendliness to all who pass through the town. And with the right advertising dollars focused on bringing people and families into the town to visit and spend money, we can thrive as a community. In the last year, Nina has put together a team of talented employees at the Boneyard and feels that she can do the same with the restaurant.
The Triple B Bar and Grill will be hiring between 15 and 20 employees and interviewing for these positions will begin in February. If you know of anyone who might be interested or the right candidate for a role in the expansion plans of the Boneyard, have them send their resume to this email address info@theboneyardhollow.com, and include resume or recommendation for the Triple B restaurant in the subject line. Triple B Bar and Grill will be hiring for both full-time and part-time positions. More details about the restaurant will be provided in the coming months.
