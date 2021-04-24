Boneyard Well Ribbon Cutting

Please join the Boneyard Well Tuesday April 27th at noon for a ribbon cutting located at 26 Hwy 52 E, Beattyville.
We want to officially welcome this new business to Beattyville and congratulate Gigi Lazenby, Nina Rose, Tiny Warner, and staff and thank them for investing in our community.
Ribbon Cutting hosted by: Beattyville Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission and the Downtown Beattyville Alliance.
We hope to see each of you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.