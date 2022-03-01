Booneville, KY- Kenneth Silcox, age 72, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Kenneth was born February 16, 1950 in Clintwood, VA, a son to the late Ernest & Pauline (Taylor) Silcox. He was a mechanic, and in his spare-time, he enjoyed working on cars, mowing, watching TV, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Along with his wife of 49 years; Brenda (Gabbard) Silcox of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 1 son; Kenneth Silcox, 1 daughter; Crystal (Dempsey) Smith, 3 brothers; Donald Silcox, Ronald Silcox, and David Silcox, 2 sisters; Thelma Stevens, and Virginia Ramsey, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Ernest & Pauline Silcox, 2 brothers; Roger Silcox, and Harold Silcox, and 1 great-grandchild; Jaidynn Farler.
Funeral services held Saturday, February 26, 2022 with Pastor Landon McDaniel officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
