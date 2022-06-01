Booneville, KY- Robin Lynch, age 58, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Kentucky River Medical Center located in Jackson, KY.
Robin was born February 14, 1964 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Charlie Marshall Jr., and Pauline (Duff) Marshall. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church. In her free-time, she enjoyed traveling, cruises, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by 1 son; Jamie (Christine) Frye, 2 daughters; Courtney (Cody) Griffin, and Sierra Lynch, 2 grandchildren, whom she loved very much; Penelope Ruth Frye, and Copelynn Clay Griffin, 3 brothers; Michael (Delinda) Marshall, Everette (Jamie) Marshall, and Troy Marshall, 3 sisters; Linda (Jr) Moore, Ruth Ann (Charles) Morgan, and Edna “Cookie” Brewer, 22 nieces & nephews, 33 great-nieces & nephews, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband; Ronnie Lynch, 2 sisters; Patricia “Gayle” Powell, and Daisy Moore, nephew; Don Jr. Marshall, Brother-in-laws; Charles Moore, Robert Brewer, and Paul Roberts, and sister-in-law; Peggy Reid Marshall.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Brandenburg officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Stone Coal Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.