Booneville, KY- Ronnie L Barrett, age 66, husband of Monica Barrett, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. Ronnie was born June 18, 1955 in Connersville, IN, a son to the late Fred & Louise (Cole) Barrett. He was an educator, retiring from the Owsley County School System. He was the former Assistant Athletic Director, and former Coach of the Owsley County Golf Team. He loved golf, and was a 4-time champion at the Beattyville Country Club. He loved sports; The Cincinnati Reds & University of Kentucky Basketball being some of his favorite teams. He enjoyed traveling, and collected baseball cards, coins, and knives.
Along with his loving wife of 46 years; Monica (Burch) Barrett, he is survived by 1 son; Brady Barrett, 1 daughter; Toi (Rusty) Collins, 1 niece: Mika Roberts, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 sister; Barbara Roberts, 1 niece; Jennifer Roberts, and life long friend; Charlie Turner.
Funeral services Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Rev. J. Jamison Brunk, and Rev. David Bardin officiating. Burial Shepherd Memorial Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronnie’s Memory to the Booneville United Methodist Church (66 Mulberry Street Booneville, KY 41314.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.