Boonie Baker, 83 of Zephyrhills, FL went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2021. Boonie was born on June 30, 1937 in Cortland, Kentucky to Lawrence & Maggie Baker. He resided in Booneville & Beattyville, KY before moving to Florida. He was a lifelong mechanic and a well known one at that. He was an active member of the Family of God Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, FL. He loved hunting, fishing, and his grand-babies. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence & Maggie Baker. Son, Bennie Baker. Sister, Beatrice Dooley & nephews, Conley Jr. & Donnie Baker. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Baker. Son, Scott (Nancy) Baker, granddaughter; Elana (Donald) Hutchinson. Step-grandchildren, BJ Viall, Amber (Jesse) Abbott. Great-grandchildren, Rilee & Easton Hutchinson; step great-grandchildren, Zoie Lynn & Peyton Viall. One sister, Hazel Moyers of Dayton, OH & one brother, Conley Baker of Booneville, KY along with many friends and family in Florida & Kentucky. Boonie was a loving husband, caring father, devoted papa & great-papa, who loved fishing and hunting and shared this love with his family and friends every chance he got. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed help. Visitation Booneville Funeral Home
March 18, 2021 6pm-8pm Private Burial in Cortland, KY. Online condolences boonevillefuneralhome.com.
