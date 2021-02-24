   Boonie Baker, 83 of Zephyrhills, FL went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2021. Boonie was born on June 30, 1937 in Cortland, Kentucky to Lawrence & Maggie Baker. He resided in Booneville & Beattyville, KY before moving to Florida. He was a lifelong mechanic and a well known one at that. He was an active member of the Family of God Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, FL. He loved hunting, fishing, and his grand-babies. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence & Maggie Baker. Son, Bennie Baker. Sister, Beatrice Dooley & nephews, Conley Jr. & Donnie Baker.  He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Baker. Son, Scott (Nancy) Baker, granddaughter; Elana (Donald) Hutchinson. Step-grandchildren, BJ Viall, Amber (Jesse) Abbott. Great-grandchildren, Rilee & Easton Hutchinson; step great-grandchildren, Zoie Lynn & Peyton Viall. One sister, Hazel Moyers of Dayton, OH & one brother, Conley Baker of Booneville, KY along with many friends and family in Florida & Kentucky. Boonie was a loving husband, caring father, devoted papa & great-papa, who loved fishing and hunting and shared this love with his family and friends every chance he got. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed help.  Visitation  Booneville Funeral Home 

March 18, 2021  6pm-8pm Private Burial in Cortland, KY. Online condolences boonevillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Boonie Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you