Bourbon & Moonshine Fest This Saturday

On Saturday, July 10th Beattyville will hold it’s first Bourbon & Moonshine Festival starting at 10am and lasting until 7pm and is free to attend.
The first annual Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival is a celebration of the culture and stories of both the bourbon and moonshine industries. Enjoy tastings, live music, festival food, and panel discussions.
Welcome Master Distillers and Moonshiners from the Discovery Channel Moonshiner’s show.
Attendees will be able to purchase their own tasting jar at The Well Liquor’s booth to sample from various distilleries including Neeley Family Distillery and William Tarr Distillery! Special guests will include Marge in Charge, the General Lee and more! The event will be held on Main Street and is hosted by The Boneyard Well, Boneyard Hollow, Beattyville DBA, and LC Tourism.
Entertainment will be as followed:10:00am Shelby Marie Davis is a singer/songwriter, that has been singing in Beattyville and surrounding counties for 20 years. She has performed at the Woolly Worm Festival every year since she can remember.
10:30am Jacob Fultz was the lead singer of the popular Eastern Kentucky band “Monroe Land Way”. Now he continues writings songs and performing around the area.
11:00am Black Powder Express located in the hills of East Kentucky and bringing the sounds of Appalachia to life. The Black Powder Express is a traditional bluegrass band that sings and tells stories about a simplistic time in life.
1:00pm Lennie Centers and Centerline. native of Eastern Kentucky, Lennie Centers was raised on bluegrass music. His father, the late Roy Lee Centers, was the lead singer for Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys for several years. Lennie traveled with his father until his father’s untimely death.
2:00pm Russell Johnson a local singer/songwriter, sings traditional country as he embodies that good old country sound. His recently released CD “Living on Hard Times”, has ten original songs that are well worth a listen.
3:00pm Jenna Dunaway & Possum Up a Gum Stump Band. Jenna Lee Dunaway, the 17 year old daughter of Virgil and Janet Dunaway joining us, along with her band “Possum Up A Gum Stump”. Jenna is a Lee County High School student. She got her start on stage singing in church, local festivals and talent shows.
5:00pm Apalachee Don. Apalachee Don is an artist from Monroe, GA. with passion beyond passion for music. His universal style grabs from rock, hip-hop, southern rock, country, blues, RnB to other genres. He has a very unique style and sounds like no other.
7:00pm Hank Williams IV. Hank Williams IV is the great grandson of Hank Williams and we are so excited to have him performing at the festival. He has been performing on stage since he was 5 years old singing his family’s greatest hits.
Sound and DJ will be by Ethan Moore, General Manager of WSKV 104.9 fm.
