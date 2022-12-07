Bradley Little, age 78, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Bradley was born July 1, 1944 in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Coon Little & Hazel (Baker) Little. He was self-employed; working in construction for the majority of his life. He was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God.
He is survived by his son; Eddie Little of Booneville, KY, as well as many other loving family members & friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Anna Little, 1 son; David Little, 8 siblings; Katherine Louise Thomas, JC Little, Ethel Reed, Mark Little, Phyllis Reed, Blanche Turner, Willis Cotton Little, and Charlotte Little. Funeral services held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.