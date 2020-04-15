Bradley McIntosh, age 88, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center located in Richmond, KY. Bradley was born May 31, 1931, in Booneville, KY, a son of the late Abraham and Susan (Moore) McIntosh. He was a retired tree trimmer who enjoyed working outdoors and was a member of the Gospel Mission in Clay County, Kentucky. Bradley is survived by his loving wife of 54 years; Stella (Roberts) McIntosh, 1 daughter; Kathy (Randell) Mayes of Booneville, KY, 3 grandchildren; Brandon, Cameron and Hunter Mayes, 1 sister; Martha Moore, a special nephew Gary McIntosh and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Louise McIntosh, 4 brothers; Thurman, Dan, Virgil and Abe McIntosh Jr and 1 sister; Marie Wertz. A private family graveside service held Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Cow Creek Church Cemetery located in Booneville, KY, with Pastor Jim Perine officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bradley’s memory be made to: Hospice Care Plus, Inc. 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
