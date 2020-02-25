Brandon “Dookie” Gene Marshall, husband of Melinda Bond Marshall and the son of Connie Stacey Ross and Larry Lucas all of Beattyville, Kentucky, was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 22, 1983 and departed this life in Lexington on February 16, 2020 at the age of 36 years, 6 months, and 25 days. Brandon enjoyed working on and collecting cars.In addition to his wife, mother, and father, Brandon is survived by three daughters, Reagan Pierson of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Chazney and Jada Crowe of Stanton, Kentucky; his “Daddy,” Freddie Marshall of Beattyville, Kentucky; several brothers and sisters; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.Brandon was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Joe and Marie Lucas; and maternal grandparents, Albert & Betty. Visitation: Feb. 19th 2020. Service: Thursday Feb. 20th 2020. Burial: St. Helens Cemetery. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
