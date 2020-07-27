Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Ohio with an additional tap room location. The brewery has taken over two-year-old 3 Points Urban Brewery, located in the heart of Pendleton / Over-The-Rhine. The move will allow Braxton Brewing Co. to further expand its footprint and continue to develop the Pendleton / Over-The-Rhine neighborhood, while also allowing Hickory Wald, the previous owners of 3 Points Urban Brewery, to maintain focus on its core business – Nation Kitchen and Bar. Recently named one of the fastest growing breweries in the country, Braxton is proud to finally have a location in Ohio. Braxton Brewing Company Cincinnati will open later this year and will focus on blending everything the company has brought to life in Northern Kentucky, just across the river.
Now, Braxton will be better able to serve existing guests in the Greater Cincinnati area more frequently, while also opening their doors to meet new faces. Moreover, the acquisition affirms 3 Points Urban Brewery’s desire to find a long-term partner who is committed to playing a role in the fabric of the thriving Over-The-Rhine community overall.
“It’s incredible to finally have a location and a home in Cincinnati proper,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “Since we’ve opened our doors, we have always felt we had two homes – one in Covington and one in Cincinnati. Now, we actually do. Our future looks bright, and for that, we’re grateful.” Hickory Wald principal Jack Weston said, “We’re proud of the way we’ve seen 3 Points grow in Pendleton, and even more excited to watch Braxton help take this location to another level.”
Bobby Maly, CEO of The Model Group and developer of the Broadway Street revitalization in Pendleton adds, “Our focus has always been on positively transforming the community. Attracting a premier brewing company like Braxton into 3 Points is a testament to Pendleton’s growth. I can’t wait to see how Braxton boosts the best of what is there already in Nation, Boomtown, Urbana and Pendleton Parlor.”
Braxton Brewing Co. has carved out its place as a brewery to watch nationwide and was honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award in 2019. Since then, despite nearly half of America’s top brewers reporting a decreaseor flat line in 2019 productivity levels, Braxton Brewing Co. reported a significant increase in its own volumes, by 96% at a total of 23,500 barrels, and was named the Fourth fastest growing regional brewery of 2019 from the Brewers Association -- a testament to the brand’s strength.
About Braxton Brewing Company
Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub of our lives and a place where we showcase our passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where our expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And like the garage of our past, our new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award. So, welcome. You’re witnessing a dream come to life.
