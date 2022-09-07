The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just after 9:00 pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County.
The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Beattyville Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
