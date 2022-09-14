BREAKING NEWS - Police are looking for a person of interest concerning a death investigation in Lee County

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for help in finding Logan S. Reed, 33, of Richmond.
Police said Reed is a person of interest in Lee County. Some believe he is involved in the Tameka McDaniel death. This has yet to be confirmed.
Reed is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Tamika McDaniel of Beattyville had been missing prior to the fire on Sunday 9/4 and had no recent contact with her family.
McDaniel’s concerned daughters found human remains in the ashes of the burnt house and immediately contacted emergency personnel.
After being sent to Frankfort, the remains were then sent to a burn specialist in Tennessee and according to DNA results, belonged to McDaniel of Beattyville.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police or KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.
NOTE: All suspects are innocent till proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.