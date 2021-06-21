BREAKING NEWS....Highway 52 West Blocked

Monday, June 21, 2021 at approximately 1:30pm, both lanes of Highway 52 West are blocked at Hatton Hollow Hill.
Authorities are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Proceed with caution.
