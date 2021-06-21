BREAKING NEWS....Highway 52 West Blocked

Monday, June 21, 2021 at approximately 1:30pm, both lanes of Highway 52 West are blocked at Hatton Hollow Hill. 

Authorities are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Proceed with caution. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you