BREAKING NEWS: Warrant Out for Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch

KSP is looking for Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch as we break this story.
There is a warrant out for his arrest after an altercation broke out on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Perry County High School Girls' Basketball game. Owsley County Lady Owls were playing Perry Central.
Sheriff Lynch is accused of striking a juvenile in the face at the game, which is a 4th Degree Assault according to KSP.
KSP Adam Baker is in charge of the investigiation,
Not only is Brent Lynch the Owsley County Sheriff, he is the Owsley County Lady Owls Assistant Coach too.
