Nearly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s why this October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital is focused on raising awareness for the most effective weapon in the fight against breast cancer: mammograms.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast that is safe, highly accurate, and can be completed in as few as 15 minutes. The technique has been around for more than 50 years and is used to look for breast disease in women who appear to have no breast problems.
Annual mammograms play a critical role in the prevention, early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Marcum and Wallace Hospital expanded radiology services in 2017 with the addition of 3D mammography, the newest screening and diagnostic technology for breast cancer detection. The funding for 3D mammography was provided by Mercy Health Foundation Irvine.
“While breast cancer affects people throughout the year, October has been marked as breast cancer awareness month. It’s used as a reminder to make sure women are keeping up with preventative and early detection measures,” said Marcum and Wallace Hospital Director of Radiology Sharon Whitaker. “It is so important for women to get their annual, screening mammogram, it could save their life. Education is key. Know your risk factors, perform a monthly breast self-exam and have a clinician perform an annual breast exam.”
Scheduling a mammogram at Marcum and Wallace Hospital is convenient. Speak with your healthcare provider about a mammogram referral or call to make the appointment yourself. Take advantage of extended hours with appointments as late as 6 p.m. on “Working Women’s Wednesday.” A gift will be given to all women who get their mammograms in October (while supplies last). Call 606-726-2106 (option 1) to schedule your mammogram today.
