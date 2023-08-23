Breathitt County Deputy Jailer; Shonna Adkins, 49 of Jackson, was arrested last Wednesday after her supervisors say she allowed a female suspect to flush illegal drugs down the toilet during a search warrant. According to citation, Adkins lied about the incident and told officers she had collected no evidence during the search. Adkins is being charged with tampering with physical evidence and was lodged at the Leslie Co. Detention Center.
Mugshot via Jackson Times Voice
