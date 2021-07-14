Brenda Constance Mays “Nanny Toot” Addison, widow of James E. Addison, former wife of Bill Wise, and the daughter of the late Daniel and Lillie Mae Crabtree Mays was born in Richmond, Kentucky on February 5, 1945 and departed this life on July 8, 2021 in Booneville, Kentucky at the age of 76 years, 5 months, and 3 days. She was a former office employee of Middle Kentucky Head Start and a member of the Sandfill Holiness Church.
Brenda leaves behind two sons, Ferrell Wise and wife Ronda and Danny Wise and wife Michelle all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Megan Bowling and husband Anthony, Augustus Wise and wife Breanne all of Beattyville, and Jerad Reynolds of Destin, Florida; five great grandchildren, Brayden, Bryson, Blake, Jhett, and Isabelle; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Brenda was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Lee Mays. Services held July 11th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Rob Morgan officiating. Burial Crabtree Curry Mays Cemetery of Highway 52 West of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
