Brenda Moore, widow of Harry James Moore and the daughter of the late Richard W. and Shirley June Rogers Hickerson was born in Galesburg, Illinois on September 27, 1958 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on November 14, 2021 at the age of 63 years, 1 month, and 18 days.
Mrs. Moore is survived by one son, Mike Kelly and wife Heather of Loudonville, Ohio; one brother, Richard Hickerson and wife Maria of Gainesville, Florida; one sister, Kathy Johnson and husband Mike of Seveirville, Tennessee; several grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. There are so no services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com
