Brenda Sue Murrell, age 39, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at her home in Irvine, KY.
Brenda was born January 1, 1984 in Manchester, KY, a daughter to the late Woodrow Murrell & Georgia Lou (Creech) Murrell. She worked in food service, and in her spare time she enjoyed shopping, and spending time with her family, and friends.
She is survived by 2 sons; Mason Wayne Smith of Buckhorn, KY, and Dillon Blake Murrell of Beattyville, KY, 3 sisters; Linda (Freddie) Creech, Rhonda (Thomas Mays) Arnold, and Patty Davidson, 2 brothers; Dayle (Donnie) Murrell, and Woodrow (Angie) Murrell III, her boyfriend; Vincent Pickens, and many other loving family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Woodrow & Georgia Lou Murrell. Funeral services June 1, 2023 with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial; Oliver-Creech Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
