Bret Jackson, age 46, husband of Dawn Renee Jackson, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Bret was born July 4, 1973, in Manchester, KY, a son of Stephen and Carolyn (Lynch) Jackson. He was a Kroger manager in Lexington, KY and a member of the Macedonia Christian Church and a former member of the Booneville Presbyterian Church. Along with his parents; Stephen and Carolyn Jackson, he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dawn Renee (Burch) Jackson, 1 son; Nathan Robert Jackson of Lexington, KY 1 brother; Luke (Kristy) Jackson of Georgetown, KY, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins along with many other loving family members and friends. Bret had a special relationship with all of his brothers and sisters in law and spent many wonderful times with them. Bret was preceded in death by his grandparents; Bige and Mary Jackson and Elmer and Lois Lynch. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday at the Shepherd’s Memorial Cemetery in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit, www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

