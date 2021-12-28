Brett Douglas Brandenburg Obituary

Brett Douglas Brandenburg, son of Douglas and Kathy Peercy Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 7, 1995 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on December 21, 2021 at the age of 26 years, 2 months, and 14 days. He was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church and was a former clerk of Advance Auto Parts.
In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by one brother, Mitch Campbell of Jackson, Kentucky; three sisters, Sherry Castle and husband Danny of Richmond, Kentucky, Donna Pelfrey and husband Harvey, and Debbie Dunaway and husband Corbett all of Beattyville; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Peercy also of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dempsey and Anna Mae Brandenburg; maternal grandfather, Carl Peercy; and his special nephew, Chris Stepp.
Brett's father, Douglas Brandenburg, served 4 terms as a Lee County Judge-Executive and as a 2 term Sheriff. Most recently, Douglas Brandenburg was the Ad Director for The Beattyville Enterprise and the Booneville Sentinel till his retirement in 2021.
Services held December 27th 2021, and officiated by Ken Ward at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville. Tony Barrett, who had baptized Brett when he was in 8th grade, provided the music for the service.
Brett is laid to rest at Rock of Ages Cemetery next to his special nephew, Chris Stepp.
Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.