Brett Douglas Brandenburg, son of Douglas and Kathy Peercy Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 7, 1995 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on December 21, 2021 at the age of 26 years, 2 months, and 14 days. He was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church and was a former clerk of Advance Auto Parts.
In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by one brother, Mitch Campbell of Jackson, Kentucky; three sisters, Sherry Castle and husband Danny of Richmond, Kentucky, Donna Pelfrey and husband Harvey, and Debbie Dunaway and husband Corbett all of Beattyville; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Peercy also of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dempsey and Anna Mae Brandenburg; maternal grandfather, Carl Peercy; and his special nephew, Chris Stepp. Services held December 27th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
