Brian M. Lyons, age 55, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home in Beattyville, KY.
Brian was born February 3, 1967 in Dayton, OH, a son to the late Terrance Steinwand and Carolyn (Stanley) Lyons. He was a dedicated employee at Zekelman Industries . He was a proud Christian, Republican, US veteran and a wonderful father & grandfather. In his free-time he enjoyed being with family and friends, gardening, traveling, gaming, and working on his farm. To say he had just a few hobbies would be an understatement. He enjoyed bee-keeping, leather burning, wood carving, you name it, and he has done it. There was truly never a day he wasn’t working on something. He was the most hardworking, selfless, honest, kindhearted man, and was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his fiancé ; Teresa Collier, 2 children; Sean Lyons & Cassandra Lyons, 1 brother; Alex Lyons and , 1 sister; Christina Bridges, 3 brother-in-laws; William Bridges, Scotty Collier & Michael Collier, 1 sister-in-law; Debbie Collier, 1 grandson; Colton Lyons, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother; Lena Barnes, and grandfather; James Lyons.
A memorial service will be held in his memory at a later date. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
