Drivers who use KY 52 in western Lee County should prepare for a brief closure on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, for installation of a utility pole and overhead lines. The road will be closed that day between 1 and 3 p.m. between the Big Sinking Creek bridge and the intersection of KY 2453 (Old Landing Road). This will impact travel between Beattyville and Irvine.
Intermittent lane closures for utility work are ongoing in this area. Drivers are asked to use caution and be observant for flaggers and workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.