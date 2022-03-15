Brown Peters, age 92, husband of Sophia, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Brown was born December 6, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio, a son to the late Luther and Katherine (Wilson) Peters. He was a proud veteran of the US Army having served in Germany after the end of World War II and was a retired building contractor in the construction business. He was a faithful member and a deacon of the Rock Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Green Hall, KY for many years. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ first and foremost and showed a great love for his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years; Sophia (Burch) Peters, 3 daughters; Linda Moore of Booneville, KY, Mardi (Lonnie) Combs of Buckhorn, KY and Kimberly (Rell) Stanley of Richmond, KY, 5 grandchildren; Jamie Moore, Jeremy Moore, Michael Allen, Joseph Allen and Parker Stanley, 4 great grandchildren; Aryzona Moore, Leland Moore, Jalen Allen and Logan Allen, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his young son; Sammy Ray Peters, 1 brother; Raymond Peters and 1 sister; Lena May Price. Funeral services March 16, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Elders Mike Mullins, Doug Meeks and Paul Trautner officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Brown Peters Family Cemetery in the Levi community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.