Bruce Davis of Primrose, Kentucky, the son of the late Casey and Gladys Thomas Davis departed this life at home surrounded by his family on September 18, 2022 at the age of 75. Bruce was a distinguished veteran of the Vietnam War, retired from Rockwell International Corporation and thereafter worked part-time for Peoples Exchange Bank. Bruce was an avid golfer, outdoorsman and family man. He was a member of the New Springs United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlotte Allen Davis, a daughter and son-in-law, Doctors Patricia Ann and Mathew Benjamin Fain, three grandsons, William Cannon Fain, Carson Davis Fain, and Cohen Myles Fain, of Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, Shelby Gene Davis of Primrose, Kentucky; three sisters, Maryetta Spencer and Ginger Yaksich of Dayton, Ohio, and Winna Mae Daugherty of Ft. Myers, Florida, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services Sept. 24, 2022 at New Springs United Methodist Church of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
