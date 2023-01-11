BRUCE DOUGLAS COMBS OBITUARY

BRUCE DOUGLAS COMBS, husband of Jo Ann Cox Combs and the son of the late Alton Hollingsworth and Mary Bernice Jackson Combs was born in Middletown, Ohio on August 18, 1947 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on January 9, 2023 at the age of 75 years, 4 months, and 22 days. He was a retired and beloved art teacher that left a long lasting impact on every student that had him as their teacher.
In addition to his wife, Jo Ann, Mr. Combs is survived by two children, Bruce Douglas Combs II and wife Sandra and Monica Robertson and husband Roger all of Lexington, Kentucky; two grandchildren Carlton and Mary Hall; his sister, Sally Ristaneo of Middletown, Ohio; multiple cousins that he was very close to; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge Alton and Mary Combs; one daughter, Mary Shannon Combs; and two brothers, James and Dave Combs. Services have been scheduled for this Saturday, January 14th at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville KY with Visitation at 10 m and Funeral Services starting at 11am, followed by a Graveside Service at the Cox Cemetery on Big Andy Ridge.
