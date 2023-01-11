Buckhorn, KY-Keenas McIntosh, age 69, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard, KY. Keenas was born November 30,1953 in Bowlingtown, KY, a son to the late Millard and Anna Lois (Deaton) McIntosh. His greatest love was for her Children, grandchildren, and family. Keenas enjoyed the outdoors, and nature. Keenas is survived by his wife of 24 years; Betty McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY, 2 sons; Keenas McIntosh Jr.(special friend Connie) of Buckhorn KY, David Allen McIntosh of Bardstown, KY,4 grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends. Keenas was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother; Mose McIntosh, and 1 step-son; John Peters
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Reverend James Morris and Reverend Walter Turner officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Reed Family Cemetery, located in Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
