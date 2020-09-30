Caleb Spicer, 52, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born March 28, 1968 in Richmond, KY and was a 1986 graduate of Lee County High School in Beattyville, KY. He served from 1986-1990 in the United States Marine Corps and was the owner of Coastal Resorts Maintenance in Panama City Beach. Caleb was a loving husband, father, and poppie, beloved son, and friend to many. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting and a wonderful story teller. He loved life and lived it to the fullest of his ability and will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Mary Spicer; daughters, Keshia Marie Ruth, and Cara Lyn Baker wife Holly Baker; grandsons, Conner Ruth, Silas Johnson, and Foxx Baker; parents, Tom and Judy Spicer; sister Callie Kendrick husband Brian Kendrick; and many more family and friends.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Caleb’s memory to:Covenant Care 5041 N. 12th Avenue Pensacola, FL 32504 choosecovenant.org
