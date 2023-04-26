  Callie D. Barrett Ross, widow of Tom Ross and the daughter of the late Joe and Julia Flinchum Barrett was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 12, 1951 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on April 16, 2023 at the age of 71 years, 8 months, and 4 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Grace Baptist Church. She is survived by her three children, Christine Jewell, Tom Ross, Jr., and John Ross; six grandchildren, William Matthew Jewell, Benjamin Cody Jewell and wife Holly, Tomas Ray Ross, Devin James Ross, Hallie Grace Ross, and Chloe Isabelle Collins; four great grandchildren, Jacob James Jewell, Rosalie Marie Jewell, Benjamin Logan Jewell, and Nicholas Deacon Jewell; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom and her parents, Joe and Julia Barrett. Services held Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Ross Cemetery of Bald Rock Rd, of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you