The Campbellsville University School of Music Women's Chorus, Jazz Ensemble, Worship Band and University Chorale will perform for the chapel service on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
"The CU School of Music has highly qualified and dedicated faculty members, frequent performance opportunities, rigorous academics and professional training," according to Dr. Tony Cunha, dean of the School of Music and professor of music.
He said, "The School of Music encourages the development of students by providing competency-based courses meant to equip students in a wide range of musical experiences used for various fields of interest."
All chapels are televised on WLCU (Comcast Cable channel 10 and digital channel 15), streamed on Campbellsville University's Facebook page and wlcutv.com and can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGOyyKyrGBpSx8-uXa4NRtw.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
View Online: http://campbellsville.meritpages.com/news/Campbellsville-University-School-of-Music-to-perform-at-Feb-17-chapel/18832
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.