Candidates Filed as of Monday Jan. 3rd for Lee Co.’s 2022 Election

· Magistrates: 

Dist. 1: Timothy Brandenburg (Sr), Robert “Bob” Green Jr, Gregory C Charles, 

Jonathan R Shuler, Ronnie Begley

Dist. 2: Bub Reese, Timothy D Fox, Dennis Pelfrey. 

Dist. 3: Greg (Buddy) Smallwood , Rodney Ross, Harvey Pelfrey. 

Dist. 4: Benny (Sam) Todd, Dean Noe. 

·Contables: 

Dict. 2 Glenn Creech. 

Dist. 3 Deven Arnold, Matt Lutes. 

Dist. 4 Kenneth Haynes (Cooter), Sammy L Hollan Sr, Jeff Noble. 

· PVA: Elizabeth Roach. 

· Coroner: Brian Wilson

· Jailer: Corbett Dunaway, Justin Shuler.

· Sheriff: Joseph C Lucas, Wendell Childers, Steven Shackleford. 

· Judge Exec: Charles “Chuck” Caudill, 

Steve Mays, Earl R Shuler, 

- City Council: Charlotte Hogan

Check back in next week’s 

Enterprise for new candidates! Names Courtesy of Cassandra Shuler of LC Clerk’s Office 

**Candidates who have filed online and not with the courthouse, please call our office at 606.464.2444 to have your name put on this list!**

