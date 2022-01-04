Candidates Filed as of Monday Jan. 3rd for Lee Co.’s 2022 Election
· Magistrates:
Dist. 1: Timothy Brandenburg (Sr), Robert “Bob” Green Jr, Gregory C Charles,
Jonathan R Shuler, Ronnie Begley
Dist. 2: Bub Reese, Timothy D Fox, Dennis Pelfrey.
Dist. 3: Greg (Buddy) Smallwood , Rodney Ross, Harvey Pelfrey.
Dist. 4: Benny (Sam) Todd, Dean Noe.
·Contables:
Dict. 2 Glenn Creech.
Dist. 3 Deven Arnold, Matt Lutes.
Dist. 4 Kenneth Haynes (Cooter), Sammy L Hollan Sr, Jeff Noble.
· PVA: Elizabeth Roach.
· Coroner: Brian Wilson
· Jailer: Corbett Dunaway, Justin Shuler.
· Sheriff: Joseph C Lucas, Wendell Childers, Steven Shackleford.
· Judge Exec: Charles “Chuck” Caudill,
Steve Mays, Earl R Shuler,
- City Council: Charlotte Hogan
Check back in next week’s
Enterprise for new candidates! Names Courtesy of Cassandra Shuler of LC Clerk’s Office
**Candidates who have filed online and not with the courthouse, please call our office at 606.464.2444 to have your name put on this list!**
