Say it ain’t so. But do you know that the 62 richest people in the world have more wealth than the bottom 3.6 billion people, combined. Since the Great Recession of 2008, 99% of all new income in America has gone to the wealthiest 1%. The rate of CEO compensation has increased 1000% since 1980 and today top executives are paid more than 287 times what their average hourly workers earn. That’s a pay ratio difference of 287 to 1, in 1980 that number was 58 to 1, and in 1965 a more modest 20 to 1. As the wealth disparity in America continues to accelerate would the U.S. economy suffer irreparable harm if CEOs were paid a little less and the American worker paid a little more?
Former Papa John’s CEO, John Schnatter had this to say, “If our business is successful and achieves excessive profits, we are under no obligation to share that with our workers.” That my friends should be the text book definition of that great big republican con job called “Trickle Down Economics”, if I ever heard one. Today’s economy harkens back to the “Gilded Age”, when the Titans and Barons amassed great wealth and the rich aristocracy lived in palatial mansions, surrounded by opulence and materialistic extravagance. Becoming a society of the haves and the have-nots, where the working poor suffered from economic exploitation, bleak conditions and struggled just to survive.
Amazon is listed as the world’s most valuable company at $1 trillion, and owner Jeff Bezoz has a personal fortune of $130 billion, making him quite possibly the richest man in the history of the world. Yet this giant behemoth has received more than $3 billion in tax breaks and subsidies, courtesy of the U.S. Government and your tax dollars. Apple is another trillion dollar success story that in the past ten years has received a billion dollars in government subsidies.
Big Oil and the Coal Industry receive a cool $20 billion a year, Shell Oil comes in at $2.04 billion and Exxon another $1 billion. You’ll be happy to know that Walmart and the Walton family split almost $8 billion every year in federal subsidies and tax breaks...now that’s a lot of money John Boy! This is a form of Corporate Socialism that the Republican leadership loves, government funded socialism for the rich and every man for himself capitalism for the poor.
But heaven forbid that a poor working family should ever need food stamps, or a single mother needs help with child care or an elderly couple can’t afford their prescription medication, or when young students with dreams and aspirations of obtaining an affordable pathway to college, are written off as undeserving because they live in a economically depressed area. Here in America we demonize the poor, we label them as lazy, and disposable, to be discarded as trash.
Is it any wonder, that so many young voters under the age of thirty are so receptive to the message of Bernie Sanders. They came of age at a time when the American Dream had turned into the American nightmare.
When the Corporate greed of Wall Street had brought the whole world to the brink of financial ruin. Congress and the Senate bailed out the Giant Banks with trillion of dollars of tax payer dollars, yet not one major executive was charged or even held accountable, because they were labeled as too big to fail.
They watched as their parents and eight million other hard working Americans lost their jobs, lost their homes, their health care and even their pensions, victims of unregulated Capitalism run amok. Today in the United States, 38 million people live in poverty, 28 million are without health insurance, 4.3 million of those are children. More than 70% of non elderly workers are uninsured, because their employers do not provide health care benefits.
Now more than 45 million Americans are being crushed by $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, without a helping hand in sight, because they are too small to matter. For the Giant Corporations and the wealthy elite, Capitalism is working just fine, but far too many more have become victims of a system rigged against them.
