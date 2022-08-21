Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of more than 5,700 cartons of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun drinks that were contaminated with cleaning solution used on food processing equipment, the company announced in a statement Friday.
Kraft Heinz announced the recall after it received several taste complaints from consumers, the statement said. The affected products are individual foil juices pouches that are sold in paperboard cartons, according to the statement.
No injuries attributed to the contaminations were immediately reported.
Products with a June 25 2023 “best when used by” date could be contaminated, according to the statement.
“The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation,” the statement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.