To help navigate the impact of COVID-19, Hazard Community and Technical College has launched the CARES ACT- Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to support student success during this challenging time.
The HEERF focuses on supporting students’ needs during the global pandemic—whether educational or personal. To do this, all KCTCS colleges will provide funds to cover possible areas in which students may have experienced a hardship because the college could no longer provide such service.
Those areas include housing, childcare, medical care, course materials/technology, extended program length (to accommodate clinicals/labs), and food Insecurity (due to shutdown of college food pantries).
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted, “The intent of the funding is to support students if they are experiencing a temporary financial hardship. The COVID-19 funds are limited and not intended to provide ongoing relief.”
Based on Department of Education requirements, applicants must be a current KCTCS student, be eligible for Title IV financial aid, and have experienced hardships caused by campus disruption created by COVID-19.
Relief amounts will vary based on need and resources available. Every request will be treated with the highest level of sensitivity and privacy.
Students should visit the college website for more details – Hazard.KCTCS.edu
KCTCS has partnered with BankMobile Disbursements, a financial services company focused solely on higher education, to process student refund payments.
