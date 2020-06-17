CARES money for Hazard Community and Technical College students has made all the difference for many, such as Tyesh Johnson. CARES is the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The CARES Act provides emergency funds for education-related expenses created by the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.Johnson utilized the funding to secure a place to live for the next three months so that she is not living from paycheck to paycheck.She said filling out the form was extremely easy. Any student can access the form by visiting the website Hazard.kctcs.eduJohnson was furloughed from her job for three weeks, and then was called back. Although she lost three weeks of income, she was able to file unemployment. She’s glad to be back at work at Long John Silvers, where she is a cook and server since March 2019.This is her second time attending HCTC. Johnson obtained an associate degree in nursing in 2009. She enrolled again in fall 2018. Her long-time goal is to reobtain her registered nurse (RN) license and utilize her Medical Assisting degree until that time. She appreciates HCTC Program Coordinator Shaun Neace and faculty member Charmoin E. Holliday for their guidance in her classes and about applying for CARES.Johnson described HCTC as a great learning experience for her. “These last two years were my first experience with hybrid classes, mixing traditional in-class setting with online and blackboard. Class sizes are small and both of my instructors utilized hands-on material and traditional instruction materials,” she noted.She recommends HCTC to others. “It is a very community oriented type of college. There are many, many choices of different professions that they offer class and training for. All of the faculty and staff that I have interacted with have been great. Everyone is friendly, inviting and welcoming. HCTC works with the students, around their schedules. What more could you ask for?”Johnson, a 2001 Cordia High School graduate, lives on Hazard.“I want to thank HCTC for applying for this grant and putting their students needs first! If it wasn't for CARES from HCTC, I would most definitely be struggling with keeping my rent current. Thank you, HCTC, President Dr. Jennifer Lindon, and all the faculty and staff,” she said.The CARES funding is open to other HCTC students who are eligible for Title IV financial aid and have experienced hardships caused by campus disruption created by COVID-19. More details are on the HCTC website.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- White House Clinics Announces Community Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 through testing
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
- ATTENTION: McKee Medical Clinic Has a Confirmed Case of COVID-19
- Jackson Manor Celebrates Being COVID Free with Drive-by Parade
- U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients
- 191 New Confirmed Cases in KY on Wednesday --- Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
- WATCH & SHARE COVID-19 Testing First Hand
- COVID-19 Testing in McKee on Wednesday June 10th
- Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lee Adjustment Center Inmate Earns GED Amid Pandemic
- First Case of Covid-19 in Lee County
- Booneville Man Sentenced by Federal Court
- For Those Who LOVE Trump
- Booneville Woman Ends Her Life by Jumping From a Bridge in Beattyville
- GENEVA DUNCIL - VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR!
- Candidates Running for State Representative for the 91st District Answer Your Questions
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- Tinpot Dictator by Douglas Moore
- VFW Three Forks Needs Your Support in Lee County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.