Carl Conley “Connie” Best (age 74) unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Kettering Hospital in Dayton, OH. He was born September 8, 1947 in Beattyville, KY the son of the late Ernest and Mae Best (Goforth). Raised in Beattyville with his brothers and sisters; Virgil, Eugene, Charles, Ernest Jr, John, Richard, Jerry, Joanie Moore, Sally Brown and Della Dickerson.
He is survived by his loving wife Lida Best (King), his 2 daughters Tracy (Eric) Witt and Cheryl Stefanidis, grandchildren Morgan (Austin) Hottle, Alex and Adam Stefanidis, brother Ernest Jr. (Leita) Best and sister Joanie Moore, along with countless other family members and close friends that will always hold a special place in his heart. Carl retired as Labor Relations Officer and Contract Negotiator from Ohio Dept of Transportation in December 2010. Prior to ODOT he had a longstanding career at Dayton Tire & Rubber and proudly served as their Union President until closing of the plant. He also taught for more than 10 years at Sinclair Community College in the Labor Relations field. As everyone knows Carl had a love for motorcycles, boats, camping, fishing, travel and loved a good estate sale. His biggest passion was for his family and friends because he held them all so dear to his heart.
He will be missed beyond words; our hearts are broken. Services held on August 15, 2022, Tobias Funeral Home, Dayton OH. A graveside service held at Highland Park Cemetery.
