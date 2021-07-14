CARL PEERCY, the husband of 68 years to Mrs. Nancy Carolyn Tirey Peercy of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Richard Lewis and Cleta Mae Brandenburg Peercy, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 9, 1933 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on July 8, 2021 at the age of 88 years, 4 months and 29 days. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, a retired heavy equipment operator for Wiser Oil Company where he worked for 33 years, and a faithful member of the Beattyville Christian Church.
In addition to his wife Carolyn, Mr. Peercy is survived by their four children, Gary Peercy and wife Judy of Richmond, Kentucky, David Peercy of Beattyville, Kathy Brandenburg and husband Douglas of Beattyville, and Lisa Buchanan and husband Randy of Georgetown, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Keith Peercy and wife Ashley, Chad Peercy all of Richmond, Kentucky, Scott Peercy and wife Jessica of Lexington, Kentucky, Stacy Thompson and husband Brandon of London, Kentucky, Mitchell Campbell of Jackson, Kentucky, Brett Brandenburg of Beattyville; seven great grandchildren, Tate, Reese, Beau and Casey Peercy, Jaiden Thompson, Cannon and Cruze Peercy; a great-great grandchild, Kylie Peercy; one brother, Larry Joe Piercy of Beattyville; three sisters, Helen Templeton and husband Virgil of Lebanon, Ohio, Betty Stamper of Franklin, Ohio and Eva Kilburn of Kettering, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Peercy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wilburn, Claude and Clarence Peercy; and a sister, Wilma Peercy. Services held July 13th-14th at Newnam Funeral Home and Beattyville Christian church. Ken Ward officiating. Burial Proctor Cemetery of Proctor Rd of Lee Co.
