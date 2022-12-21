CAROL ANN ABNEY, the daughter of the late Hugh and Annie Newman Abney, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 12, 1941 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on December 15, 2022 at the age of 81 years, 3 months and 3 days. She was a homemaker and attended the Catholic Church.
She is survived by four children, Sandy Lewis of Richmond, Kentucky, Pam Woodie and Janet Whithers both of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Ronnie Terry of Richmond; five grandchildren, Gregory Terry, Brandon Woodie, Sierra Lewis, Cameron Whithers and Bailey Terry; two great grandchildren, Hunter and Amoura Terry; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ernest Dean Terry; 1 brother and 3 sisters. Services held Dec. 18th, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Beatty Place Cemetery of New Yellow Rock Rd. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
