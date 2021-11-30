Carol Lynn Creech Bechard, born on March 10, 1952 to Tunis and Mary Creech, left this life on Nov. 25, 2021. She was a family woman, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandma. She has been married to William Bechard since April 27, 1974. They had 5 sons, Tunis (TJ) Bechard (Bridget), William Bechard II (Megan), Brian Bechard, Jon Bechard, and Darrick Bechard (Jessica). She has 9 grandchildren, Travis, Jade, Nicole, Calob, Mary Ann, Bowman, Russell, Dallon, and Mollie. She has 5 great grandchildren, Asher, Bryant, Zoey, Aubrey, and Jaxson also, 1 surviving sister, Bonnie Gabbard (Freddie) and many nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, and brother. Services held Nov. 28th, 2021 at Canyon Fall E.C. Church of Lee Co. Burial Buck Creech Cemetery of Highway 2017 of Lee. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.