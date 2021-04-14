Carolyn L. (Marcum) Brandenburg, age 67, widow of Willis Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. Carolyn was born June 28, 1953 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Sanford and Reba (McIntyre) Marcum. She spent her life in service to others as a home health aide in Lee and Owsley County and was a member of the Warren’s Chapel Church in Vincent, KY.
Carolyn is survived by one sister; Barbara (Gene) Strunk of Whitley City, KY, 5 nieces; Brenda (Mike) Creech, Judy (Bob) Hamilton, Kim Strunk, Angie (Eric) Wireman and Dianna (Tim) Gilbert, 6 great nieces; Abigail and Madelyn Hamilton, Keegan and Relli Wireman, and Tori and Skyler Gilbert, 2 great nephews; Jason (Beth) Creech and Gary Hughes Marcum, a great-great nephew Colton Creech, along with many other loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Sanford and Reba Marcum, 3 brothers; Hughes Marcum, Paul Marcum and Wayne Marcum and 1 niece; Shirley Marcum.
Visitation held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastors J. Jamison Brunk and Weston Fike officiating. She was laid to rest in the Warrens Chapel Church Cemetery located in Vincent, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
