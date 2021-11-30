Carolyn May (Bihn) Bosse, 77, wife of Ronald Bosse, passed away on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at the Marcum Wallace hospital in Irvine, KY. Carolyn was born on May 7th 1944 to Lawrence J and Olive May Busson Bihn. She was born and raised on the family farm near Millbury, Ohio and graduated from Lake High School and received her nursing degree from Mercy College of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio.She worked at St. Charles Hospital before joining the Papal Volunteers for three years of missionary work in Peru which began her life of service to others. There she met Ronald Bosse whom she married on May 22nd 1981 in Genoa, Ohio.
Carolyn was a lifelong advocate of peace and justice and spent many years along with her husband working with the Maryknoll missionaries in Chile and Peru.Along with her husband, Carolyn is survived by her sisters Norma Cuprack, Rita Bates, Ann Keeler, Judy Bihn and her brothers Larry Bihn and Gene Bihn. She was preceeded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert, Gerald, Milo, Raymond, Andrew and James.A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, Booneville, KY on November 30th with Rev. Mark Ouma officiating. Newnam Funeral Home Beattyville, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
