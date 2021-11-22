Carrie Cecile Barrett Brandenburg, the widow of Sutton Brandenburg and the daughter of the late Brack and Spicy Spicer Barrett was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 28, 1935 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on November 14, 2021 at the age of 86 years, 2 months, and 17 days. She was a loving mother and grandmother, homemaker and a member of the First Church of God.Mrs. Brandenburg is survived by four children, Sutton Dean Brandenburg and wife Edna Irene, Margaret Diana Best and husband Greg, Bennie Shane Brandenburg and wife Mary Jo, and Paul David Brandenburg and wife Anna all of Beattyville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Sunshine Spencer and wife Megan of Paris, Kentucky, Angel Best and Nicole of Lexington, Kentucky, Carrie Jo Helton, Dylan Shane Brandenburg and wife Hope, Derek Scott Brandenburg, and Deanna Evans and husband Kyle all of Beattyville, Kentucky; eight great grandchildren, Shaina Brandenburg, Alyssa Helton, Preston, Paityn, and Parker Evans, Gregory Sutton Best, Mandolyn Brandenburg, and Derek Scott Brandenburg II; and a host of other close friends and family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brandenburg was preceded in death by two daughters, Phyllis Gail Spencer and Nancy Gay Brandenburg; and one son-in-law, Bill Spencer. Services held Nov. 16th-17th at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. James Collins officiating. Burial Brandenburg Cemetery of Little Puncheon Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
