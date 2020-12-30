Carson Hobbs age 13, passed away Sunday December 20, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky with his Nanna and Papaw by his side. Carson was born on February 23, 2007 in Lexington, KY a son to Tony (Ashley) Hobbs and Lindsey Cole. He had a passion for trains and enjoyed watching Thomas the Train on his iPad, being outdoors, riding the 4-wheeler, and being with his family and school friends.
He is survived by his parents, 2 sisters; Kellyn Cole, and Harper Hobbs of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Cooper Hobbs of Beattyville, KY, Maternal Grandparents and special caregivers; Bob and Patty Cole of Beattyville, KY, Paternal Grandmother; Peggy Hobbs of Beattyville, KY, Special Uncle Tommy Cole and Lisa Moore, Great-Uncle; Wendell Brandenburg, Cousins Matt Kelly and Amanda Kelly-Riggs, along with a host of other family members and friends. Carson was proceeded in death by Maternal Great Grandparents; Tom and Margaret Kelly, Celo and Tom Cole, Paternal Great Grandparents June and Grace Hobbs, Alme Brandenburg, Great Uncles; Bobby and John Kelly.
Funeral Service held on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at the Booneville Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM until the time of service with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. Carson was laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in the Pleasant Grove Community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
