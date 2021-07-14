Casey Lee Herald, age 45, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Beattyville, KY.
Casey was born October 25, 1975 in Irvine, KY, a son to Toby and Rose (Holtman) Herald. He was a skilled stone mason and business owner and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Casey is survived by his parents, Toby and Rose Herald, his wife; Meka (Williams) Herald,1daughters; Kaci Quinn Herald, 1 son Brixley (Bo) Herald all of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Jessica Herald, of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Kevin (Deanna) Herald, of Winchester, KY, 1 nephew; Kash Herald, of Beattyville, KY, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
No visitation is scheduled. Funeral Services are private. To leave a message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
