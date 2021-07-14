Casey Lee Herald, age 45, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Beattyville, KY. 

Casey was born October 25, 1975 in Irvine, KY, a son to Toby and Rose (Holtman) Herald. He was a skilled stone mason and business owner and enjoyed spending time with his family. 

Casey is survived by his parents, Toby and Rose Herald, his wife; Meka (Williams) Herald,1daughters; Kaci Quinn Herald, 1 son Brixley (Bo) Herald all of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Jessica Herald, of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Kevin (Deanna) Herald, of Winchester, KY, 1 nephew; Kash Herald, of Beattyville, KY, along with many other loving family members, and friends. 

No visitation is scheduled. Funeral Services are private. To leave a message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Casey Herald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you