Thanks to Cash Express of Beattyville who raised over $1,000 along with multiple donations of toys, food and clothing at their “Fill the Firetruck” event held on December 11th. All donations and items bought with cash/check donations, will be going to families and children in need in Lee County. Also helping them raise money and donations was Lee County Volunteer Fire Dept. Additional donations are still being taken and can be dropped of at Cash Express of Beattyville on Main Street. Info/photo via Shelby Davis.
